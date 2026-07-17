Madison Square Garden is suing WIRED over claims it kept database of LGBTQ+ celebrities

Madison Square Garden is suing WIRED over claims it kept information on LGBTQ+ celebrities.

The entertainment company has filed a defamation lawsuit against the publication following an article published earlier this month, which alleged that an internal database of celebrities and VIPs included information such as sexual orientation, race, gender identity and “risk” levels.

Filed in a New York state court yesterday (16 July), the lawsuit names WIRED, its parent company Condé Nast, reporters Noah Shachtman and Maddy Varner, and global editorial director Katie Drummond as defendants. MSG is also alleging interference with contractual and business relationships.

According to WIRED, the reporting was based on data allegedly obtained following a cyberattack

According to WIRED, the reporting was based on data allegedly obtained following a cyberattack and described an internal database containing information on thousands of celebrities, politicians, business leaders and other high-profile figures. The publication alleged that some entries identified individuals as LGBTQ+ and included other personal characteristics.

MSG disputes the reporting and says the article falsely suggested it collected information on LGBTQ+ people for discriminatory or security purposes.

“Defendants published the Article with knowledge of its falsity or with reckless disregard for the truth,” the company’s complaint states. “This is not the first time Defendants have rushed to publish clickbait in place of facts, but it should be their last.”

The complaint also accuses WIRED of “report[ing] false and purposely misleading ‘facts'”

In the lawsuit, MSG acknowledges that its customer relationship management system included information relating to some celebrities’ sexual orientations. However, it says the information was collected to “further inclusion” by helping identify LGBTQ+ public figures for invitations to community events, sponsorship opportunities and charitable initiatives. The company says the data was stored alongside information such as birthdays and personal interests and was never used to restrict access to venues or events.

The complaint also accuses WIRED of “report[ing] false and purposely misleading ‘facts’ to generate a story with complete disregard for the truth and their ethical obligations as journalists”.

It further states that the publication’s “implication that MSG maintains a database with a sexual orientation field for exclusionary, discriminatory, security, or risk-based purposes is a lie”, adding that “Defendants knew there was no nefarious ‘list’ of gay celebrities”.

MSG is seeking damages and has requested a jury trial.

“We stand by this reporting, and plan to vigorously defend it against this baseless and ridiculous lawsuit” – WIRED

Responding to the lawsuit in a statement shared on X, WIRED said it stands by its reporting.

“We stand by this reporting, and plan to vigorously defend it against this baseless and ridiculous lawsuit,” the publication said.

“We look forward to continuing our coverage of MSG, and on billionaire James Dolan’s use of technology across his entertainment empire. It’s one part of our wider mission and the critical job of journalists, now more than ever: holding power to account.”