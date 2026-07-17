Kris Jenner announces the death of her mother Mary Jo, 91

Kris Jenner has announced the death of her mother, Mary Jo, 91, in an emotional Instagram post captioned: “Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ.”

At the time of writing, no cause of death has been made public, but a flood of tributes mourning the family matriarch has swept across social media.

“There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye,” Jenner wrote. “My mom was the heart of our family.

“She taught me everything that truly matters” – Kris Jenner mourning the death of her mother Mary Jo

“She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted.”

Jenner thanked her mother for teaching her how to “love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments.”

“Mom, thank you for every sacrifice you made, every piece of wisdom you shared, and every moment you loved us so completely. I will miss our daily talks, your smile, your laughter… Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us.”

Jo died shortly before her 92nd birthday

The family matriarch was born in 1934 and died just weeks before her 92nd birthday on 26 July. The famous family celebrated her 90th birthday on The Kardashians, after Jo had appeared several times on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The same episode saw Jenner become emotional following the celebrations, as she was brought to tears while imagining losing her mother. “I couldn’t live without you,” she said.

Jo replied that she wouldn’t be leaving anytime soon and that her daughter would “have to wait for the next one (party)”.

Kim Kardashian pays tribute to her grandmother

Kim Kardashian paid tribute to her grandmother on social media following her death, describing her as “my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin”.

“You taught all of us the importance of family, and those values are something we’ll carry with us forever! You were the woman who showed me what it meant to be a hardworking businesswoman,” the Skims founder continued.

“You gave me my very first job at your store in San Diego and taught me lessons about work ethic, strength, and confidence that I’ve carried with me ever since. You always believed in me, championed me, and were my safe place. You truly were the matriarch of our family, and your love is woven into all of us.”

Jo leaves behind on daughter and six grandchildren

Kardashian added that she hoped Jo would hug her late relatives, including her father, Robert Kardashian, who died on 30 September 2003 at the age of 59.

“You will always be a part of me. I love you soooooo much and I will miss you forever and ever. YOU ARE THE BEST OF US!”

Jo leaves behind one of her two children after the death of her second daughter, Karen Houghton, in 2024. She is survived by her seven grandchildren: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and finally Natalie Zettel.

The monarch remained close to her 13 great-grandchildren up until the end of her life.