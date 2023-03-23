Jonathan Van Ness denounces anti-LGBTQ legislation in passionate speech

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness (JVN) delivered an empowering speech slamming anti-LGBTQ+ legislation at a recent rally.

Outside the Texas State Capitol on Monday (20 March), JVN outlined the failure of lawmakers to protect people with harmful legalisation.

The rousing speech was streamed by Equality Texas.

Holding a ‘Trans is beautiful’ sign, JVN began a ‘Trans rights! Human rights!’ chant.

'Queer Eye' Fab Five member Jonathan Van Ness delivered impassioned remarks at a protest outside the Texas state capitol. The event was held in solidarity with the trans community, which is the target of several GOP-backed bills currently being considered in TX's legislature. pic.twitter.com/Ab8GUSebfF — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 22, 2023

“At a time when we have child poverty at an all-time high, we have access to healthcare at an all-time low, people are fighting like they’ve never fought before for basic human rights, we are out here debating trans issues that these legislatures have no idea about,” JVN said.

“We will have to be back on these steps, in those chambers, protesting and fighting for our rights. This is the first of many times,” they added.

JVN also shared that growing up they were told “never talk about religion or politics.”

“As I have grown older, I have realised that that is a relic of the patriarchy to keep those in power in power,” they explained.

“These people on the right, they are not silencing their faith to legislate your lives.”

Furthermore, JVN encouraged people to “start to talk about what is really going on” to see through the “smoke and mirrors.”

Continuing, JVN said: “When you’re at the grocery store, when you’re at church, when you’re at synagogue, when you’re practising your faith, when you’re out doing anything you do, talk about your existence. You talk about your humanity.

“Do not let anyone silence the things that move your life, whether that is politics, religion, your faith, your spirit.”

They then exclaimed: “These people on the right, they are not silencing their faith to legislate your lives.”

“I love you Texas, we’re in this together,” JVN concluded.

Recently, the US has recently been swept up in a wave of LGBTQ fear-mongering. Furthermore, Texas has been a hotspot for such sentiment.

The American Civil Liberties Union is currently tracking 409 anti-LGBTQ bills in the US.

Texas has threatened to ban Drag Queens, anti-trans school bills, and a “disturbing” ruling on access to PrEP.