Grindr trials ultra-premium $500-a-month plan using artificial intelligence

Grindr is testing a new ultra-premium subscription that could cost users up to $500 a month, making it one of the most expensive dating app plans on the market.

The plan, called EDGE, is currently being trialled with a limited number of users in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Pricing appears to vary by user, with screenshots shared online showing monthly costs ranging from around $349.99 (£257.22) up to $499.99 (£367.46).

Grindr has said the new tier is optional and will sit above its existing subscriptions, including Grindr Unlimited, rather than replacing them.

Grindr EDGE uses artificial intelligence to analyse user behaviour on the app

EDGE is described as an AI-first experience designed to improve match quality and reduce time spent scrolling. According to the company, the plan uses artificial intelligence to analyse user behaviour on the app, such as profiles viewed, conversations engaged with and messaging patterns, in order to surface more relevant connections.

Reported features include personalised recommendations highlighting users the app predicts you are most likely to connect with, an “A-List” inbox that prioritises certain chats, and insights intended to help users decide who to message.

Subscribers also receive all the benefits currently included in Grindr Unlimited, such as ad-free browsing and advanced filters.

The $500 price tag has prompted widespread reaction online

Grindr executives have framed the move as a response to user fatigue with endless swiping and low-quality interactions. Speaking about the rollout, the company has said it is focused on helping users make faster, more meaningful connections through smarter technology.

The price, however, has prompted widespread reaction online, with many users questioning whether any dating app features justify a subscription costing thousands of dollars a year.

Grindr has not confirmed whether EDGE will launch globally or retain its current price point if it does expand. The company has said it is still gathering feedback from the trial and may adjust features or pricing before any wider release.