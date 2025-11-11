Four killed and 13 injured as car crashes into Florida gay bar during police chase

Four people were killed at Bradley’s on 7th, a gay club in Florida, on Saturday (8 November), when a car crashed into the building, leaving owner, Bradley Nelson, traumatised.

As well as the deceased, 13 others were injured: two were in critical condition, seven were stable, and two had been treated and discharged; two with minor injuries declined treatment.

The alleged driver, 22-year-old Silas Kenneth Sampson, has been charged with four counts of vehicular homicide and four counts of aggravated fleeing or eluding with serious bodily injury or death, all first-degree felonies.

The names of the four people killed were released Monday (10 November). They are: Marlon Anthony Collins, 54, Sherman Jones, 53, Lisa Sherell Johnson, 41, and Christina Maria Richards, 25.

“Bradley’s on 7th’s only part in this event was being in an unfortunate location” – Bradley’s on 7th owner Bradley Nelson on the incident

The club owner, Nelson, released a statement the next day, posting a letter to Facebook: “Bradley’s on 7th became the scene of a horrific event that occurred early this morning. Obviously, all law enforcement agencies have the most up to date and most accurate information.”

The letter continued: “Bradley’s on 7th’s only part in this event was being in an unfortunate location. A vehicle involved in a high-speed chase lost control and hit three people on the sidewalk, then entered Bradley’s on 7th patio, creating utter devastation. Killing four and injuring 11 people.”

He highlighted the emotional severity of the situation on bystanders and workers: “This event has been very traumatic for my entire staff, and myself. Our thoughts and prayers go to the families of those who were killed, and to all the injured.”

“We ask you to remember all those killed and injured in your prayers” – Bradley Nelson on the death of the four people

Describing Bradley’s on 7th as “a very tight-knit family”, he added: “Our customers are very loyal and have made Bradley’s on 7th what it is today. They are truly part of our family. We ask you to remember all those killed and injured in your prayers, as we do the same.”

Tampa Police said there is no indication that the bar was targeted intentionally. The crash occurred following a police chase.

A memorial has been created by club-goers and passersby in a flood of support. President of Pride of Tampa, Daniel Johnson, said on Saturday night: “My heart goes out to them, and I’m so very sorry that this happened.”

“We extend our deepest sympathies for those who lost their lives” – Tampa Pride sent their condolences

A post by Tampa Pride on Facebook wrote: “Our thoughts are with the individuals and families affected by the tragedy in Ybor City last night.”

The statement added: “We extend our deepest sympathies for those who lost their lives and send healing prayers to those who were injured. Bradley’s holds a special place in our LGBTQIA community and the heart of the Ybor Neighbourhood.”

Bradley’s on 7th reopened yesterday (10 November).