Finnish MP Päivi Räsänen fined after calling homosexuality a ‘developmental disorder’

Finland’s Supreme Court has fined a sitting MP after she described homosexuality as a “developmental disorder”, in a landmark decision that overturns earlier acquittals.

Päivi Räsänen, a member of parliament for the Christian Democratic Party since 1995 and a qualified medical doctor, was convicted over statements published on social media in 2019 and on her website the following year.

The court was ruled that her claim it was “scientifically proven” that homosexuality is a developmental disorder met the legal threshold for incitement.

Päivi Räsänen was ordered to pay a fine of 1,800 euros (£1,540)

The judge said: “It must be taken into account that the text forming the basis for the conviction did not contain incitement to violence or comparable threat-like fomenting of hatred.

“The conduct is therefore not particularly serious in terms of the nature of the offense”.

Räsänen was ordered to pay a fine of 1,800 euros (£1,540). The judgment reverses earlier decisions by both the district court and the court of appeal, which had cleared her of all charges.

The case relates to multiple instances of expression, including the social media post and online writings at the centre of the conviction. It follows a broader investigation that also examined a church pamphlet and public comments made in 2019, although not all of those elements resulted in convictions.

“I am taking legal advice on a possible appeal to the European Court of Human Rights” – Räsänen

Räsänen said the decision was “a shock”, adding that she is considering an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.

She said: “I am taking legal advice on a possible appeal to the European Court of Human Rights. This is not about my free speech alone, but that of every person in Finland.

“A positive ruling would help to prevent other innocent people from experiencing the same ordeal for simply sharing their beliefs”.

“The law on incitement against a group should be amended” – Ville Tavio, Finland’s minister for foreign trade and development

The ruling has prompted responses from political figures in Finland. Members of Räsänen’s party and representatives from the Finns Party have raised concerns about current legislation on incitement.

Ville Tavio, Finland’s minister for foreign trade and development, said: “The law on incitement against a group should be amended.”

The Supreme Court also considered a separate charge linked to a 2019 post featuring a biblical quote about same-sex relationships. Räsänen was acquitted on that count.