Bulgaria passes law banning LGBTQ+ ‘propaganda’ in schools

Bulgaria‘s parliament has approved a law prohibiting the “promotion” of LGBTQ issues in schools, sparking outrage among rights groups and prompting protests in the capital, Sofia.

The new law, which sailed through parliament with 159 votes in favour, bans what it terms as “propaganda” related to non-traditional sexual orientations and gender identities within the education system.

It was put forward by the pro-Russian Vazrazhdane party, with the legislation defining “non-traditional sexual orientation” in a way that critics say reinforces heteronormative views.

Radoslav Stoyanov, vice-chair of the Bulgarian Helsinki Committee, expressed concerns about the law’s implications, telling AFP that it effectively “bans the dissemination of ideas and concepts including scientific information”.

The bill’s passage swiftly saw protesters gather in the capital of Sofia, while LGBTQ+ rights groups have been vocal in their opposition.

“Witch hunt”

Denitsa Lyubenova, a lawyer with the advocacy group Deystvie, described the bill as “discriminatory” and warned it could lead to a “witch hunt” against LGBTQ-related educational efforts.

Bulgaria’s move echoes similar legislation passed in Hungary in 2021, suggesting a trend that worries LGBTQ+ advocates across Eastern Europe. As Bulgaria nears its seventh parliamentary election in just three and a half years, this latest legislation adds to the complexity.

The law’s passage comes at a time when Bulgaria, an EU member state, already faces scrutiny for its stance on LGBTQ rights. The country doesn’t recognise same-sex marriage and has declined to ratify the Istanbul Convention on preventing violence against women, which some in Bulgaria view as promoting LGBTQ rights.

Bulgaria ranks 107th globally on the Equality Index for LGBT rights, scoring just 37 out of 100. While some protections exist, such as anti-discrimination laws in employment, Bulgaria continues to face challenges in areas like gender recognition and intersex rights.