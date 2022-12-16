Brittney Griner shares ‘It feels so good to be home’ after returning to the US

The American basketball player, Brittney Griner, has spoken out for the first time since being released from a Russian prison.

Griner, 32, arrived back in the United States (US) a week ago (Friday, 9 December) after being detained in Russia for 10 months. Her freedom had been secured through a prisoner swap for a Russian arms trafficker called Viktor Bout aka ‘the Merchant of Death’.

Posting on Instagram on Friday (16 December) Griner said: “It feels so good to be home! The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn.

“I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help.”

Thanking everyone who helped secure her freedom from her wife, Cherelle Griner, and family to President Joe Biden, Griner turned to the still detained US marine, Paul Whelan. He was detained four years ago and Biden said upon Griner’s arrival back in the US that the US would “never give up” on Whelan. CNN reports Russia believes Whelan was involved in an intelligence operation.

Griner said she would support Biden in bringing Whelan home. “I will use my platform to do whatever I can to help you,” she said. “I also encourage everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts to bring all Americans home. Every family deserves to be whole.”

After thanking the staff at San Antonio Fort Sam Houston Base for taking care of her post-freedom Griner confirmed she intends to play basketball in the new year.

“I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon.”

The WNBA star was detained by Russian authorities in February after vape cartridges containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage.

After pleading guilty in a trial in July, Griner was sentenced to nine years on drug charges in August and was ordered to pay a one million rouble (£13,430) fine.

In July, Griner wrote an impassioned plea to US President Joe Biden to help her win her freedom. “I’m terrified I might be here forever,” she said adding, “I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore.”