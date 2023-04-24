Bella Ramsey bids farewell to ‘gay army’ and quits Twitter

Bella Ramsey has announced they have quit Twitter.

The 19-year-old star of The Last of Us has garnered quite the following for their already expansive filmography.

However, on Friday (21 April) evening, Bella posted to the social media site to announce their departure.

“Twitter it’s been fun,” they wrote. “My account will still be active for now but I will not be on here! Thank you my gay army and all the rest. Love you.”

Twitter it’s been fun. My account will still be active for now but I will not be on here! Thank you my gay army and all the rest. Love you. pic.twitter.com/I99u43nBnO — Bella Ramsey (@BellaRamsey) April 21, 2023

Bella coined the term ‘gay army’ for the online fanbase that was supporting them and their The Last of Us character Ellie.

“They’re so much louder than any people who hate the show, the homophobic trolls,” Bella told The Last of Pods podcast about their gay army.

“This is so disheartening to see”

At the news of their departure, many of their fans shared their sadness over the star’s sudden social media exit.

“Seeing Bella Ramsey leave Twitter breaks my heart,” one user wrote.

Seeing Bella Ramsey leave Twitter breaks my heart.



She’s had to endure a lot of hatred and negativity here with the Last of Us HBO! But she did enjoy a lot of the content posted and was a fan of accounts that followed the show including myself :/ pic.twitter.com/NduzfEK5Gi — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) April 21, 2023

“She’s had to endure a lot of hatred and negativity here with the Last of Us HBO! But she did enjoy a lot of the content posted and was a fan of accounts that followed the show including myself [sic].”

Another wrote: “This is so disheartening to see I’m sorry Bella you didn’t deserve any hate.”

“WE’LL MISS YOU GAY GENERAL RAMSEY,” another fan shared in reply.

WE’LL MISS YOU GAY GENERAL RAMSEY pic.twitter.com/H06e4BSN6v — rydal | KIE DAY (@ethanlandry69) April 21, 2023

While Bella didn’t provide a reason for leaving Twitter, it comes as the app makes numerous sizeable changes.

As well as reinventing the verification, the Elon Musk-run platform recently rolled back its LGBTQ+ hate speech policies.

Now, Twitter will no longer provide protections for transgender users who are deadnamed or misgendered.