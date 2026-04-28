Belgian non-profit promotes temporary shelter for LGBTQ+ Muslims seeking safety

Belgian non-profit Dar Al Rahma has launched a fundraiser supporting temporary shelter for LGBTQ+ Muslims seeking safety.

In a bid to establish a home near the Belgian coast, the campaign, called A Quiet Place for Dignity, Shelter and Prayer, would provide accommodation for LGBTQ+ Muslims facing rejection, isolation, or conflict between faith and identity.

Through a GoFundMe campaign, initial funding would rely on crowdfunding and discreet support. The immediate target is around €19,000 (£16,468) for rent, deposit, and start-up costs. So far, the non-profit has raised €5 (£4.33).

As per the official fundraising page, support could extend to international arrivals from countries where being openly LGBTQ+ is unsafe.

Where is it not safe to be Muslim and LGBTQ+?

Muslim-majority countries where the community are under serious risk of punishment include Saudi Arabia, Iran, Afghanistan, Yemen, Brunei, Mauritania, and Somalia.

Being LGBTQ+ and Muslim is not universally prohibited in Islam, and interpretations vary worldwide across communities and individuals.

Traditional interpretations of Islamic texts are often used to oppose same-sex marriage, but there is no single central authority in Islam. As a result, some imams and inclusive mosques in North America do conduct same-sex marriage ceremonies.

Who is leading the Dar Al Rahma Belgium shelter initiative?

The house would include an inclusive prayer space where people can pray and reflect without judgement, and would welcome people under a respectful interfaith spirit.

The project is led by Bram Deryck of Belgium, who says he and his mother would help run the house. Practical volunteers for basic preparation and installation work would also be welcomed.

Belgium is considered one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly countries in the world, with strong legal protections including same-sex marriage, adoption rights, self-determined gender recognition, and a ban on conversion therapy.