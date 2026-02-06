Winter Olympics hit by bizarre doping row as ski jumpers accused of penis enlargement tactic

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) have said they are ready to investigate whether penis enlargement injections are enhancing male ski jumpers’ sporting ability ahead of this week’s Winter Olympics.

In January, German newspaper Bild reported that jumpers were injecting hyaluronic acid before being measured for their suits, increasing penis size.

Hyaluronic acid is not banned in sport but can increase the male genital surface area by 1–2 cm, therefore increasing their suit circumference, supposedly enhancing their performance.

According to FIS, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, a larger suit surface area “could increase their flight in the air,” travelling a greater distance.

“If your suit has a 5% bigger surface area, you fly further” – Ski and Snowboard Federation ski jumping men’s director Sandro Pertile on penis enlargement

International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) ski jumping men’s director Sandro Pertile previously explained: “Every extra centimetre on a suit counts. If your suit has a 5% bigger surface area, you fly further. Of course, this is a competitive sport and everyone’s on the limit with the rules because everyone wants to win.”

WADA director general Olivier Niggli said he did not know about the penis enlargement benefits to the sport at a press conference this week: “I am not aware of the details of ski jumping, and how that could improve performance.”

He added: “If anything was to come to the surface, we would look at it and see if it is doping related. We don’t address other [non-doping] means of enhancing performance.”

Ski Jumping rules and regulations

Ski jumpers are measured with 3D body scanners at the start of each season while wearing only elastic, body-tight underwear.

Suit rules require a 2–4 cm tolerance, and the crotch height of the suit must match the athlete’s, with an additional 3 cm for men.

There have been previous attempts to manipulate suits for performance enhancement. In August, Norwegian Olympic medallists Marius Lindvik and Johann Andre Forfang accepted three-month suspensions for suit tampering at the World Ski Championships in Trondheim.

Both Lindvik and Forfang are set to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics, which officially start on Friday 6 February 2026 in Milan.

Hyaluronic acid and penis enlargement

What it is: Hyaluronic acid (HA) is a substance commonly used in cosmetic procedures.

How it works: Injected under the skin, HA can temporarily increase penis girth by about 1–3 cm in circumference.

Duration: The effect is temporary, as the body gradually absorbs the filler over several months to a couple of years.

Maintenance: To maintain the effect, top-ups are usually required every 6–18 months.

Risks: Possible complications include infection, lumps, swelling, or uneven results.