Vivienne Westwood CEO accused of homophobic bullying as Boy George and others speak out: ‘Vivienne was f*cking more than that’

Fashion house Vivienne Westwood Ltd is facing criticism after serious allegations of homophobic bullying were made against its CEO, Carlo D’Amario.

An independent investigation by an employment barrister, which concluded in June 2023 after hearing testimony from eight witnesses, upheld five complaints against D’Amario and determined that he had likely breached employment law, the Guardian reported in February.

The investigation upheld five allegations, including claims that D’Amario used derogatory nicknames related to an employee’s sexuality, such as “Mary Poppins,” “Mary Fairy,” and “Homo Pomo.”

It also highlighted an incident where D’Amario allegedly described shop displays as looking “too gay,” which reportedly caused distress among staff members.

“He made it so unbearable to work for Westwood” – former employee Johnny Valencia

Johnny Valencia, owner of Pechuga Vintage and an employee at Vivienne Westwood Ltd between 2012 and 2018, publicly described his experiences on Instagram: “Every time I brought up the homophobic and misogynistic vitriol D’Amario would say it was always brushed under the rug “Oh that’s just Carlo. He’s from a different generation.” F*ck this man, honestly. He made it so unbearable to work for Westwood.”

Valencia also claimed D’Amario instructed him to act as the company’s “prostitute” to cater to clients, further stating: “I have to laugh because it’s been so long since I’ve had to recall these events. But this man can go to hell.”

“Vivienne always taught me to stand up for what is right” – Vivienne Westwood’s granddaughter, Cora Corré

Last year, the late Dame Vivienne Westwood’s granddaughter, Cora Corré, resigned from her role in the company. In light of the Guardian investigation last month, she wrote on Instagram: “Appalled that no action has been taken. This was one of the reasons I felt compelled to leave Vivienne Westwood Ltd. Vivienne always taught me to stand up for what is right and that will never waver.”

Corré has additionally accused D’Amario of misusing her grandmother’s designs and hindering the work of the Vivienne Foundation, a charity established by Westwood in 2019 that supports environmental, human rights, and anti-war initiatives.

“[Vivienne] believed he had undone so much of what she fought for” – Daniel Lismore

British artist Daniel Lismore, a friend and collaborator of the late Dame Vivienne Westwood, added on Instagram: “The last day I spent with Vivienne, she confided in me about her feelings towards Carlo, expressing distress over how she felt he had treated her. She told me how much it pained her to think he would outlive her and how she believed he had undone so much of what she fought for. It broke my heart to hear her say that.”

“Who cares what he’s said, because it doesn’t change who she was” – Boy George

Podcast host and singer Paloma Faith shared the Guardian article on Instagram, with the caption: “Homophobia will not be tolerated.”

Singer Boy George also addressed the controversy in an Instagram video, stating: “Let’s remember: Vivienne was ridiculed on British TV by Sue Lawley, ridiculed by the British fashion industry. Lots of awful things were done to Vivienne, and who cares what he’s said, because it doesn’t change who she was. It doesn’t make her legacy about some stupid, homophobic comment. Vivienne was fucking more than that.”

The company, known for its long-standing support of LGBTQ+ rights and progressive values, has yet to publicly respond to the allegations or clarify whether disciplinary action will be taken against D’Amario.

Attitude has reached out to Vivienne Westwood Ltd for comment and will update the article if a response is received.