Valentina comes out publicly as a trans woman on her 34th birthday

Drag Race legend Valentina has shared with fans that she is a transgender woman.

In an emotional announcement posted to Instagram to mark her 34th birthday yesterday (14 May 2025), the star said she has been transitioning privately “for some time now.”

Valentina rose to international fame on RPDR season 9 in 2017, winning Miss Congeniality. She went on to take part in All Stars 4 in 2018, finishing in sixth place.

“I’ve been doing it privately but today I wanted to open” – Valentina

“Hello everyone, it’s me Valentina Xunaxi,” she said in the IG caption. “Today is my bday. I turn 34. For some time now I’ve been in transition, I’ve been doing it privately but today I wanted to open and share with you all.

“Along the way I’ve felt pressure to come forward so I’ve decided and wanted to take today to declare myself as a transgender woman. I welcome all the love, support and protection from my dear fans. Thank you so much.”

The Drag Race México host also posted the message in her native Spanish.

In the comments, Bianca Del Rio enthused: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY! LOVE, NANA.”

Meanwhile, Drag Race season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall wrote: “Happy birthday beautiful!!! Love you!”

“Happy birthday! And congratulations on becoming more and more yourself with every single day!” added Shea Couleé, as Kylie Sonique Love said: “Happy birthday beautiful.”

Discussing her gender journey with Out in 2019, Valentina said: “I identify as nonbinary. I don’t completely feel like a man, I don’t completely feel like a woman. I feel like a goddess. I feel like I’m my own gender.”