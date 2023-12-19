US Senate sex tape scandal: everything you need to know

The US Senate is involved in a sex tape scandal after a video allegedly showing two men engaging in a sexual act inside a Senate hearing room was leaked. Here’s everything you need to know about the controversy.

What is the US Senate sex tape controversy?

On 16 December, a video was circulated online showing two unidentified men having sex inside room 216 of the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington D.C, it was reported. The room is part of the Capitol Hill complex and has hosted many high-profile Congressional hearings and testimonies over the years. The eight-second clip quickly spread on social media and in private group chats.

Democratic Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland announced on 17 December that he had terminated the employment of congressional aide Aidan Maese-Czeropski in his office. Although not confirmed as one of the men in the video, there has been public speculation about Maese-Czeropski’s involvement.

Who is Aidan Maese-Czeropski?

Aidan Maese-Czeropski (Image: LinkedIn)

Aidan Maese-Czeropski is a 24-year-old who worked as a legislative aide for Senator Cardin beginning in 2021. He previously served as a foreign policy legislative correspondent and campaign organiser for the Democratic Party of Virginia during the 2020 election.

The staffer allegedly previously published pornographic content under a pseudonym, though Maese-Czeropski vehemently denies being one of the men in the sex tape scandal video.

“While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace,” he wrote in a since-removed post on his LinkedIn profile (which appears to have been deleted at time of publishing).

What has the response been?

Senator Cardin has expressed anger and disappointment over the incident, calling it a “breach of trust.” He also confirmed that the Capitol Police – the US Congress’s law enforcement agency – has launched an investigation into the sex tape.

A legal expert has also speculated with Fox News that using public spaces in this manner could constitute criminal trespass, lewd behaviour or misusing government property. Potential charges could involve fines and imprisonment.

Maese-Czeropski says he is also considering legal action. “Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters,” he wrote on the previously-mentioned LinkedIn post.