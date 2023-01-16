UK Government to announce new ‘conversion therapy’ ban

The UK government is set to announce new legislation that finally bans the practice of ‘conversion therapy,’ according to reports.

Set to be announced this week the new ban will outlaw the debunked practice that seeks to change a person’s sexuality and/or gender identity, ITV News reported on Sunday (15 January).

The World Health Organization and many health experts and organisations globally have long condemned the practice.

Jayne Ozanne, a former equalities advisor to No 10 and campaigner for a ban on ‘conversion therapy’ shared they are “relieved” by the latest developments.

“Finally, after nearly 5 years, we are going to get the legislative ban that we have been so long-promised,” she told ITV.

She remains “concerned that large loopholes may be created regarding whether someone can supposedly ‘consent’ and on religious practices.”

Concern also lingers with MPs scrutinising the wording of the bill, set to be published later this year. ITV understands that the government is pushing for the bill to be passed before the next election.

Additionally, No 10 is said to be overseeing the ban, rather than Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch.

ITV reports that Downing Street was surprised by the cross-party support for a full ban, which included Conservative Party members.

Previously, it was previously reported Badenoch paused work to blanket ban ‘conversion therapy.’ Badenoch has repeatedly been under fire for troublesome comments and reportedly urging plans for a trans-inclusive policy in the workplace to be dropped.

The promise to ban ‘conversion therapy’ in the UK dates back to 2018, under then Prime Minister Theresa May.

After delays and repeated commitments, a ban was finally introduced in the Queen’s speech in 2021. After a consultation was extended into 2022 it was suggested by the UK’s Equality and Human Rights Commission that the ban be paused.

In March 2022 ITV reported on leaks indicating Boris Johnson’s government was dropping plans for a ban. It came a day after then Equalities Minister Mike Freer, who is gay, told Parliament that the government remained “wholly committed” to banning gay ‘conversion’ therapy.

Following a backlash, the plans were resumed but watered down to exclude trans people. This was later confirmed in May. That decision was also met with backlash and protests and a petition.

While all this has been happening numerous other countries have successfully moved ahead or implemented bans on ‘conversion therapy’.

Greece, France, and Canada all enacted their own bans in 2022. At the start of January, Irish minister Roderic O’Gorman promised a ban by 2024.