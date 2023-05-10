Spice Girl Emma Bunton doubles down on her support for LGBTQ+ youth

Emma Bunton, of Spice Girls fame, has declared her unequivocal support of LGBTQ+ rights on social media.

The 47-year-old singer and actress has been a vocal LGBTQ+ ally and uplifted her queer fanbase throughout her career.

Emma has only furthered her support this week, sharing a statement of love to LGBTQ+ youth.

On Monday (8 May), Emma shared a caring post from Jamie Lee Curtis on Instagram. The supportive statement reads: “I will say gay and I will protect trans kids.”

The message is especially poignant as LGBTQ+ youth have become targets for lawmakers in the UK, as well as globally.

The National Education Union has claimed the UK government doesn’t provide inclusive education for LGBTQ+ students.

Additionally, new government guidance will allow single-sex schools to refuse transgender pupils.

The guidance is reportedly being drawn up by education secretary Gillian Keegan and equalities minister Kemi Badenoch. This report is set to be published this summer.

“I will say gay and I will protect trans kids”

Emma’s LGBT+ allyship has previously been demonstrated when she and her Spice Girl bandmates altered lyrics for inclusivity in 2019.

They changed the lyrics of their hit single ‘2 Become 1’ to: “Once again if we endeavour/love will bring us back together.”

The original album version goes: “Any deal that we endeavour/ boys and girls feel good together.”