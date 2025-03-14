Scottish party leaders call on government to introduce opt-out HIV testing in A&Es

A group of 21 MPs and MSPs, including the leaders of the Scottish Labour Party and the Scottish Green Party, have signed a letter calling on the Scottish government to introduce opt-out HIV testing in hospital emergency departments across the country.

The “game changing” approach to HIV testing, which is already in place in 89 emergency departments in England, has been hailed by politicians who believe it is essential if Scotland is to meet its goal of ending new cases by 2030.

Other signatories include Anas Sarwar MSP, Lorna Slater MSP, Scottish Conservative Shadow Health Secretary Sandesh Gulhane MSP, Scottish Labour Shadow Health Minister Paul Sweeney MSP, and Edinburgh South West MP, Dr Scott Arthur.

We could stop HIV transmission in Scotland – if we take the steps to do increase testing.



I’ve written along with other Edinburgh and Lothians representatives calling on the Health Sec to invest in testing improvements. https://t.co/UWg2EWXk39 — Chris Murray MP (@ChrisMurrayMP) March 14, 2025

Opt-out testing is when patients who come into emergency departments are routinely tested for HIV when having blood taken unless they ask not to be. In London, Brighton, Manchester and Blackpool, more than 4,000 people with HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C were found through this approach in only 18 months, including 934 people who were living with undiagnosed HIV or had been disengaged from HIV care.

“Routine HIV and hepatitis testing in A&Es has proven to be a game-changer,” commented Anas Sarwar, Leader of the Scottish Labour Party and MSP for Glasgow. “In cities like Manchester, London and Blackpool, opt-out BBV testing has been saving lives, saving money and relieving pressure on the health service. That’s why in December, the UK Labour government invested £27 million to extend and expand the approach to 89 hospitals across England.

“With only five years left to meet our goal, the Scottish Government must get serious and ramp up testing”

“We have an ambitious target to end new HIV cases in Scotland by 2030 but we won’t get there by chance. With only five years left to meet our goal, the Scottish Government must get serious and ramp up testing across the country, starting with emergency departments in areas with a high HIV prevalence, including my city of Glasgow.”

HIV testing has still not bounced back to pre-COVID levels in Scotland, with an estimated 500 people living with undiagnosed HIV in the country and a growing number of people who are diagnosed but are not accessing life-saving treatment.