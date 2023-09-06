Sadiq Khan shuts down Piers Morgan’s anti-trans dog whistle question

Piers Morgan attempted to corner Sadiq Khan by asking the London Mayor to define a woman.

Appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Monday (4 September), Morgan asked Khan: “What is a woman?”

The question has been incredibly used as an anti-trans dog whistle in an attempt to disparage and target trans people.

Khan took the moment to reiterate that trans women are women.

“I answer that question knowing full well that there are people watching this who have gender dysphoria and have concerns in relation to this issue,” he began.

“A woman, when it comes to biology and sex, is an adult girl,” he also continued.

“There are some women who have gender dysphoria and trans women can also be women as well.”

Though he was not on Morgan’s show to discuss this topic, Khan’s answer has been clipped and shared online.

Also, in the replies to Morgan’s post on X (previously Twitter), transphobia is rampant.

“I answer that question knowing full well that there are people watching this who have gender dysphoria”

Anti-trans and ‘gender-critical’ individuals flooded the comments with harmful rhetoric, from targeting Khan’s Muslim faith to also spreading conspiracies.

Khan has previoulsy been public in his declarations of LGBTQ+ allyship.

Earlier this year the London Mayor announced an additional £20 million to be invested into helping homelessness in London.

Of the budget, £2.75 million will be allocated to other services, including LGBTQ+ shelters.

Khan has also repeatedly stated: “As Mayor, I will always stand with the LGBTQ+ community.”

After a homphobic attack in Brixton, London, Khan reiterated his position.

“I am disgusted that these events have taken place in our city—a city that champions love and inclusion,” he posted on X at the time. “Let me be clear: homophobia has no place in our society.”