Sadiq Khan ‘disgusted’ after Brixton attack: ‘Homophobia has no place in our society’

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said he is “disgusted” by the recent homophobic attack in Brixton, which comes just days after a similar incident in Clapham.

Two men were both attacked at approximately 11pm last Saturday (19 August). This happened whilst they were on their way home from UK Black Pride.

The victims – Michael Smith and his boyfriend Nat Asabere – were taken to hospital for treatment after the incident. They have both since been discharged.

The incident in Brixton comes just days after another homophobic attack took place in south London. Two men were stabbed outside the Two Brewers in Clapham High Street earlier this month.

“I am disgusted that these events have taken place in our city” – Sadiq Khan

Mr Khan has reacted to the news of another homophobic attack with a statement on social media, confirming he “will always stand with the LGBTQ+ community.”

He wrote: “Not long after the appalling homophobic attack in Clapham, another incident has occurred in Brixton.

“I am disgusted that these events have taken place in our city—a city that champions love and inclusion. Let me be clear: homophobia has no place in our society.

He went on to add: “As Mayor, I will always stand with the LGBTQ+ community.

“If you have any information on this attack, I urge you to come forward ASAP – contact 101 or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“My thoughts are with the victims at this difficult time. London stands with you,” Khan concluded.

Police say both Michael and Nat are being supported by a dedicated LGBT+ Community Liaison Officer. Their role is to support individuals who have been involved in hate crimes towards the LGBT+ community.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the attack are asked to call 101 and quote reference number 8673/22AUG.

After the Clapham attack earlier this month, Khan pledged: “To LGBTQ+ Londoners: I stand with you and will do all I can to end homophobic, biphobic and transphobic hate crime in the capital.

“If you witness or experience any of these crimes, report it to the police. If you’re in need of support, @galopuk is there for you.”