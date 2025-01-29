Number of young people in the UK identifying as lesbian, gay or bisexual doubles in 5 years

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has released new figures which show the number of people in the UK who identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual has more than doubled in the space of five years.

As of 2023, one in ten (10.4%) people aged between 16-24 in the UK said they identify as LGB, which is a significant increase from just 4.4% in 2018.

This increase is driven by a particular increase in young people identifying as bisexual, from 2.8% in 2018 to 7.5% in 2023. Within this demographic, women are driving the increase with 9.2% of women aged 16-24 identifying as bisexual versus 5.9% of young men.

The proportion of all adults identifying as LGB has also seen a significant increase, up to 3.8% in 2023 from 2.2% in 2018.

It also seems that more people feel clear on their sexual orientation than ever before, with only 1.8% of people saying they didn’t know or refusing to answer in 2023, down from 2.5% in 2018.

“These statistics are a timely reminder that lesbian, gay and bisexual (LGB) people are a growing part of UK society, with more LGB young people than ever before,” Simon Blake, CEO of LGBTQ+ rights organisation Stonewall said in response to the new figures.

“The more than one in ten of 16-24 year olds identifying as LGB will be a crucial part of our workplaces, politics and lives. They will have colleagues, friends and families who support them, and they will deserve – and demand – equal rights and opportunities.

“This data should be a wake up call to organisations and Governments who are rolling back on their commitments to LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion,” Blake went on. “With these changing demographics, regressive policies and ideals won’t stand the test of time, and those who want to ensure a more secure and prosperous future must stand firm in their commitment to equality and inclusion for all; despite the politics of the moment.”