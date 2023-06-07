Metropolitan Police head makes ‘groundbreaking’ apology for past anti-LGBTQ persecution

Peter Tatchell has received a letter from the Metropolitan Police Commissioner apologising for the historic persecution and treatment of LGBTQ people by the service’s officers.

Sir Mark Rowley made the apology on Wednesday (7 June) in a letter addressed to the LGBTQ activist.

The letter was read out at the launch of the #ApologiseNow campaign at the House of Lords on Wednesday.

Tatchell said of the apology: “We thank Sir Mark Rowley for being the first UK police chief to say sorry. His apology is a ground-breaking step forward that will, we hope, spur other police forces to follow suit.”

L to R: Andre Portasio (Paul O’Grady’s husband), Joan Marshrons (Paul’s manager), Supt James Rawlinson (Met Police), Baroness Helena Kennedy, and Peter Tatchell. (Image: Provided)

He also said: “It draws a line under past Met persecution. This will help strengthen LGBT+ trust and confidence in the police; encouraging more LGBTs to report hate crime, domestic violence, and sexual assault.”

In his letter, Rowley wrote that the Met has previously had systems in place “which have led to bias and discrimination in the way we have policed London’s communities, and in the way we have treated our officers and staff, over many decades.”

He then pointed to recent cases of “appalling behaviour” by Met officers. He also highlighted the murders of Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth, and Jack Taylor as signs that “there is much more work for us to do.”

“I am sorry to all of the communities we have let down”

Rowley added that he is “optimistic for the future.” This is having “already doubled down on rooting out those who corrupt and abuse their position.”

He also revealed the return of LGBT Community Liaison Officers to work with the LGBTQ community.

Sir Mark then concluded: “I am sorry to all of the communities we have let down for the failings of the past and look forward to building a new Met for London, one all Londoners can be proud of and in which they can have confidence.”

UK police witch-hunted LGBTs for decades



Laws were enforced with illegal arrests, insults & violence



Thousands of lives were wrecked



It’s time for the police to #ApologiseNow



The late Paul O’Grady backed our campaign



Read why & SIGN petition: https://t.co/rCw8gKzoNw pic.twitter.com/sRP3ub2F0x — Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) June 6, 2023

The #ApologiseNow campaign is bidding to secure apologies from all UK Chief Constables. It is dedicated to Paul O’Grady’s memory. His partner, Andre Portasio, and agent, Joan Marshrons, were present at Wednesday’s launch hosted by Baroness Helena Kennedy KC.

The late TV star backed the apology campaign. The event featured a video by Paul O’Grady, recorded before his death.

It contained testimony of those affected and cross live to the Isle of Man, where its police force has apologised.

“If the police say they have changed, they need to show it”

Paul was present during a police raid at the Royal Vauxhall Tavern in London, on 24 January 1987.

“There was pandemonium and people were scared,” Paul recalled.

“We were being treated like animals. Pure homophobia that’s what it was. And nothing else will make me change my mind,” he also said.

Continuing he also said: “So apologise, because I know where you are!”

Tatchell added: “We are not asking the police to apologise for enforcing the law, but to apologise for the often illegal and abusive way they enforced it.

“If the police say they have changed, they need to show it by acknowledging past wrongs. They need to follow the lead of the Met Police Commissioner.”

Finally, Peter Tatchell said: “All Chief Constables should apologise for the many decades of past police harassment. Apologise now!”