Lord Terence Etherton, who helped achieve justice for LGBTQ+ veterans in the UK, dies aged 73

The LGBTQ+ military community is in mourning today following the announcement that Lord Terence Etherton has passed away.

Lord Etherton, aged 73, died yesterday it has been confirmed. In his lifetime, he became the first openly gay man to hold such a high judiciary post when he became Master of the Rolls, the second most senior judge in England and Wales from 2016 to 2021.

He is perhaps best remembered as the author of the groundbreaking Etherton Report, following his review of into the treatment of LGBTQ+ veterans in the UK. The review focussed on the the ban on LGBT+ people serving in the armed forces which remained in place from 1967 until January 2000.

In his report, Lord Etherton made 49 recommendations for how the UK government ought to repair relations with the LGBTQ+ community in the armed forces, including recommendations of a formal apology from the prime minister and financial awards to those who suffered under the ban.

The report resulted in then-prime minister Rishi Sunak issuing a formal apology in the House of Commons in July 2023. Sunak spoke then of the “appalling failure of the British state” in its treatment of LGBTQ+ people in the armed forces. He went on to apologise for “the most horrific sexual abuse and violence, homophobic bullying and harassment,” endured by many, “all while bravely serving this country.”

Ed Hall, Chair of Trustees of Fighting With Pride, the charity which campaigned for years to achieve justice for the the LGBTQ+ community who suffered under the ban, commented on Lord Etherton’s passing, saying: “I gave evidence myself to Lord Etherton, as did many hundreds of others, and we all hoped the outcome would be positive. The truth though is that none of us had any expectation of the tremendous impact his report would have, and the way in which governments of both colours would warmly embrace his powerful recommendations.

“I last saw him quite recently with our charity’s founders at the Houses of Parliament, and we spoke about a future lunch where we would discuss the progress of the reparations, and the delivery of the LGBT+ Armed Forces Community Memorial to be unveiled later this year at the National Memorial Arboretum,” Hall recalled. “Sadly, that lunch will have to remain forever on hold, but the brilliant and life-changing work he began for our community will continue in his name.”

Fighting With Pride also issued a statement on Lord Etherton’s passing. “It was with great sadness that we learned of the death of Lord Etherton today,” the statement reads.

