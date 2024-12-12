LGBT veterans to receive up to £70,000 in compensation for gay ban in the Armed Forces

The UK government has announced that it will pay up to £70,000 each to LGBT veterans in acknowledgement of the wrongs they experienced while enlisted with the Armed Forces.

The total amount set aside for payments is £75 million, well above that which was recommended in the Etherton Review into the treatment of LGBT veterans.

Applications will open on Friday 13 December for any veterans who were dismissed or discharged on grounds of their sexuality or gender identity, with all applicants eligible to receive a £50,000 payment.

A further £20,000 is available to veterans and service personnel who were negatively affected by the ban on LGBT personnel from 1967 to 2000 during their time in service. This will cover those who experienced abuse or harassment while in service.

Also announced today was news that LGBT veterans, dismissed or discharged due to their actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity, can apply to have their rank restored and discharge reason amended.

The experiences of queer veterans was captured in the 2023 Sky documentary Forced Out in which former Armed Forces personnel detailed harrowing accounts of having their homes searched and being interrogated for hours about their suspected sexualities.

“The historic treatment of LGBT veterans was a moral stain on our nation,” Defence Secretary John Healey said in a statement. “Our Government is determined to right the wrongs of the past and recognise the hurt that too many endured.”

“We have listened to veterans and will continue to deliver against the recommendations set out in the Etherton review. We will continue to support our veterans as we work to renew the nation’s contract with those who serve, and have served.”

“This work was rightly started by the previous government, and will be taken forward and delivered by this government.”

Healey’s sentiments were echoed by Minister for Veterans and People Alistair Carns, who said: “The treatment of LGBT people is a shameful chapter in the history of our Armed Forces and we are working hard to address the wrongs of the past.”

“We fully welcome our LGBT veterans back into Defence and acknowledge their vital contribution to keeping the nation safe.”