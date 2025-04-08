Greater Manchester Police call for witnesses after threatened knife attack at trans picnic

The Greater Manchester Police have appealed to the public for information on the incidents which took place last week at a community event for trans people.

Last Thursday, a picnic organised by Trans Mutual Aid Manchester (TMAM) was interrupted by two seperate groups of men, one threatening to “violently assault” an attendee with a knife, and another which stole the group’s trans Progress Pride flag and set fire to it, organisers claim.

“Our local neighbourhood team have been investigating all potential leads by reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to potential witnesses and we are appealing for any members of the public who have information to come forwards and speak to us to assist our enquiries,” the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement to Attitude.

“If anybody knows anything or has any footage that may be of assistance to our investigation, I urge you to get in touch, whether it’s big or small, it could greatly assist our investigations,” the statement went on.

“Information can be passed to us by contact us or via our LiveChat facility through gmp.police.uk or 101 quoting log 3857 of 07/04/2025 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Additionally, Kate Green, Deputy Mayor of Greater Manchester for Safer and Stronger Communities, also said: “Greater Manchester is a place where everyone should feel safe to be themselves. The recent incident in Platt Fields Park is deeply disturbing. I welcome the swift action taken by Greater Manchester Police and urge anyone with information to come forward.

“Acts of hatred like this have no place in our communities. Hate crime will not be tolerated in Greater Manchester – we stand united against all forms of hate and discrimination.”

TMAM previously said in a statement posted on social media that the incidents were “reported immediately to the police, but we do not expect any positive outcome from this.”

“To those outside the trans community, we hope this can be something of a wake-up call to know the kind of rampant abuse we face by those who know they can attack us freely,” they said.

“We do not tolerate intolerance” – TMAM

“Trans Mutual Aid Manchester will not stand for this, and we call on those outside our community to take steps to defend us, and to those within our community we promise that we will be taking increasing steps to ensure the safety and security of our events and our community.

“We do not tolerate intolerance.”

You can read TMAM’s statement in full below.