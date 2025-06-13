British gay couple suspected to have been killed in Air India plane crash

A gay British couple from London are thought to have died on the Air India flight to Gatwick which crashed and exploded just moments after taking off in Ahmedabad yesterday.

The men, Jamie Meek, 45, and his husband Fiongal Greenlaw, 39, were two of 53 British citizens on board the flight. 200 fatalities have been confirmed by authorities so far, though that figure is expected to rise.

The couple filmed themselves shortly before boarding the flight in what is now truly poignant footage. “We are in the airport just boarding, goodbye India and now our flight back to England,” Meek can be heard saying in the Instagram story. “Goodbye India,” he goes on, before asking his husband: “What’s your biggest take away Jamie?”

“I don’t know”, Greenlaw answers, later joking: “My biggest takeaway is don’t lose your patience with your partner!”

Meek laughs, and tells the camera the couple are “going back happily, happily calm” to England.

The night before, the couple also took to social media to share a message about their time in India with their friends and followers.

“So it’s our last night in India and we’ve had quite a magical experience really,” Meek began. “There’s been some quite mindblowing things have happened. We’re going to put this all together and create a vlog.

“I think this is my first ever vlog,” he laughs. “That word makes me feel a bit…

“There’s been too much not to document it, Greenlaw adds. “It would just be so nice to remember this and to share it with everybody because we really have been on quite a journey.

“And then just spending the last night here in this amazing hotel and we’ve just had the most delicious Thali food,” Greenlaw went on. “It was the perfect way to round up the trip, so yeah. Excited to share it all with you actually!”

The couple co-founded a wellness brand together, which Meek appeared on This Morning earlier this year to promote.

A British-Indian man named Vishwash Kumar Ramesh survived the crash, reportedly by jumping out an emergency exit prior to the plane exploding.