Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh advises people ‘hold your peace’ on trans children

Adjoa Andoh, star of Netflix show Bridgerton has shared her advice to people when it comes to trans-youth: “Hold your peace”.

The actress, 59, plays the stern but guiding Lady Danbury in the Regency era series which has become one of Netflix’s most popular original series.

Andoh and her husband, Howard Cunnell, have three children – two daughters and a son, Liam, who is transgender.

Speaking to Red magazine, Andoh says she wants all her children to thrive. She also decries the approach of society as a whole towards the trans community.

“My feeling is hold your peace until you know of what you speak,” is her advice to people. She adds, “Self-harm and death among young trans people are disproportionately high.”

She also tells the publication “Why on earth are we creating a society that means people feel so reviled and un-allowable that they would rather end their lives? For me, your gig as a parent is to raise your child up, keep them from falling under a bus and teach them to do unto others.

“I’m a mother and I want all my children to thrive; it’s a no-brainer.”

(L to R) Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton (Image: Netflix)

The LGBTQ charity, Just Like Us, reported in 2021 that young LGBTQ people are twice as likely to contemplate suicide than non-LGBTQ youth. Within that, trans youth and lesbians are the most likely to have experienced suicidal thoughts and feelings.

The independent study consisted of 2,934 UK pupils aged 11-18 1,140 of whom were LGBTQ.

Another charity, LGBT HERO, reported last May that 35% of LGBTQ respondents to a survey reported feeling suicidal in the year prior. That figure leaped to 46% among those under 25.

6% reported a suicide attempt, with trans people three times as likely to attempt suicide compared to cisgender people (12% vs 4%).

In 2021, an American study found a link between trans people being able to access gender-affirming care and a decrease in the risk of suicide, suicide ideation, and depression.

Among transgender and non-binary youth aged 13-17, there was a 40% drop in depression, suicide, and suicide ideation if they were on gender-affirming hormone therapy.

If you’ve been affected by anything in this story you can speak to Samaritans on 116 123 for free. You can also email: jo@samaritans.org.