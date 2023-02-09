Attitude to host addiction and sobriety panel at National Student Pride

Attitude is joining forces with National Student Pride 2023 to deliver a main-stage panel addressing addiction and sobriety and the LGBTQ community.

Attitude Editor-in-Chief Cliff Joannou will be hosting the discussion and addressing the topics of stigma and support head-on.

The talk is part of National Student Pride – the largest LGBTQ+ student event in Europe –returning on 10–12 February at the University of Westminster.

Among parties, panels, and celebrity appearances, the addiction and sobriety panel will focus on the connection between LGBTQ+ spaces and alcohol and drug use.

Join the conversation with thought leaders and LGBTQ+ speakers with lived experience of addiction and sobriety for an important conversation about living with addiction❤️ pic.twitter.com/tlm3YJ5lDZ — National Student Pride (@studentpride) February 5, 2023

Radio 1’s Dean McCullough, model and activist Kenny Ethan Jones, activist Dani St James, and London Friend’s Julian Dineen will be taking part in the conversation.

Antidote (an LGBT-run and targeted drug and alcohol support service, part of London Friend) is also joining forces with Attitude and National Student Pride for this timely conversation.

The discussion will tackle how the community is facing higher rates of addiction as well as the pertinent social stigma against sobriety.

“How do we find a balance in enjoying queer spaces while protecting our well-being and safety?”

The panel will ruminate on the question: “How do we find a balance in enjoying queer spaces while protecting our well-being and safety?”

Other main stage panels include an LGBTQ+ asylum and immigration detention panel hosted by Lady Phyll as well as Joys of the Gender Journey, a Fireside Chat with Dakota Schiffer.

Additionally, the event will see a Danny Beard vs Tayce Lip Sync Extravaganza and there’s a meet and greet with The Traitors cast: Amanda, Aaron, and Maddy.

As well as conversation, National Student Pride is also host to the UK’s largest LGBTQ+ Careers Fair.

The festival will see the second Student Pride awards, hosted by Drag Race’s Vanity Milan and TikToker Joe Baggs.

Saturday daytime tickets are free, with weekend tickets available for £10 with £5 refund at the door. A weekend ticket includes the Friday Night Welcome Party, Saturday daytime festival and queue jump and free entry to G-A-Y Heaven across the weekend.

Tickets are available here.