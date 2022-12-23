The Traitors’ Theo Mayne shares cute personal moment with Andrea

One of the contestants on the first season of the BBC’s The Traitors, Theo Mayne, has shared a cute moment he had with fellow contestant Andrea.

Spoiler alert for The Traitors below!

The BBC’s latest hit reality show wrapped up in spectacular and diabolical fashion on Thursday (22 December) as the remaining two traitors – Kieran and Wilfred – were eventually found out and banished from the castle. Hannah, Meryl, and Aaron were then able to walk away with an equal share of the £101,050 prize pot

Speaking to Attitude ahead of the finale Theo Mayne, who identifies as gay, described the representation on the show as “phenomenal”.

“It was so unbelievable,” he said over Zoom. “I had quite an emotional thing off-camera with Aaron. He was just asking me about family stuff. I got quite upset, pretty much like every episode and I just went to toilet.

“Andrea came to follow me and we talked about acceptance and bits and bobs like that. She told me that she was a lesbian too. Having her talk about her lifestyle and how she grew up and her partner, I was in awe of her.”

Andrea was a firm fan favorite on the show. She narrowly missed out on the final after being murdered by Kieran and Wilfred. She was hailed as a “gay icon” after discussing her late partner in another moment on the show.

It’s a status that Theo couldn’t agree more on. “She is a powerhouse. Let me tell you, she is a fantastic woman. And she’s an inspiration not only to women her age, but all women. Her just subtly saying that it’s just nice. It’s lovely.”

Reflecting on the diversity of the cast Theo said it isn’t seen often enough on TV.

“It’s so nice to be part of such a diverse, unique cast that is from different backgrounds.” Referencing another emotional moment from the show where he talked about being a gay man over dinner he went on to say, “I’m so glad that the BBC kept that speech in about acceptance in the modern world. Because for me, it’s not spoken about enough. It needs to be out there more, people need to be comfortable with who they are. People need to accept people for who they are.”

Theo feels he’s emerged from the series with a newfound sense of confidence, inside and out.

As a gay man and a person of mixed race heritage Theo said he’s felt he had to try to fit in and “not be too much in people’s faces” in the past. “But, I shouldn’t have to feel that,” he said defiantly. “I’ve grown more confident. I grow more confident each day. If I could be that representation for people, if I could tell them it’s okay, then I’ll be that person. I just want to tell people it’s okay to be who you are.

“I just want to be that beacon of light and just keep pushing in the direction will try and get myself out there.”

The Traitors is available to stream on the BBC iPlayer.