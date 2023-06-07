The UK ranks as one of the least supportive countries for trans people in new survey

Support for pro-trans measures and healthcare is less favorable in the UK than in many other countries, according to a new poll.

Ipsos conducted the Ipsos LGBT+ Pride 2023 survey between February and March 2023. 22,514 adults were polled across 30 countries.

It says that LGBTQ visibility has increased since the last poll two years ago, although it varies from country to country.

Across the 30 countries, 56% of people (on average) same-sex couples should be allowed to marry legally. 14% said same-sex couples shouldn’t have any legal recognition at all.

The UK ranks fairly well on issues like same-sex marriage and adoption. However, on trans issues, the UK fares considerably worse.

64% of people in the UK said the trans community faces a great deal of discrimination. 17% weren’t sure and 19% said not much or none at all.

77% also said trans people should be protected from discrimination in employment, housing, and access to businesses.

🌈 Public opinion across 30 countries speaks volumes as a resounding majority supports safeguarding transgender individuals from employment & housing discrimination, says our new global advisor survey for #Pride2023. ❤️🌈

Find out more 👉 https://t.co/daiueC8bFH #PrideMonth2023 pic.twitter.com/s68oIyp1DG — Ipsos (@Ipsos) June 4, 2023

Asked about trans teenagers getting access to gender-affirming care, the UK landed third from the bottom. 47% agreed and 35% didn’t agree.

Only the US and Hungary ranked lower. Both countries have seen a rise in anti-LGBTQ sentiment in recent years.

In the former, a campaign group has had to declare a ‘State of Emergency’ for the LGBTQ population following the passing of over 75 anti-LGBTQ bills. Hungary famously passed a version of Russia’s ‘gay propaganda’ law in 2021 banning content about homosexuality and gender change in schools.

On whether trans people should be able to access single-sex facilities such as public toilets that match their gender identity the UK ranked higher than only the US. 40% of people in both agreed while 40% disagreed in the UK and 45% in the US.

36% of people in the UK also agreed that health insurance systems should cover the costs of transitioning. 48% didn’t agree. Romania, South Korea, and Hungary ranked lower.

Ipsos notes, sadly, that the UK’s sample size is representative of the general population under 75.

In May, the UK also fell three places in the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, and Intersex Association’s (ILGA) Rainbow Map.

The map compares 49 European countries on their legal and policy situation for LGBTQ+ people.

It followed the UK government blocking Scotland’s gender reforms and multiple disturbing reports regarding the UK’s equalities watchdog.