UK Government confirms plans to scrap gender neutral toilets for new buildings

Kemi Badenoch, the Minister for Women and Equalities, has outlined plans to crackdown on gender neutral toilets.

Regulations would mean single-sex toilets become the default, and Ms Badenoch has confirmed will apply to all non-residential buildings.

The guidelines will ask for the consideration of self-contained toilets. This means a fully enclosed toilet room with a hand basin for individual use.

Disabled toilets will not be affected by these plans, as previously confirmed by the government.

“It is important that everybody has privacy and dignity when using public facilities” – Kemi Badenoch

“The change comes amid dignity and privacy concerns from women and elderly people who feel they are being unfairly disadvantaged as publicly accessible toilets are increasingly being converted into gender-neutral facilities,” a statement claimed.

Ms Badenoch said: “It is important that everybody has privacy and dignity when using public facilities. Yet the move towards ‘gender neutral’ toilets has removed this fundamental right for women and girls.

“These proposals will ensure every new building in England is required to provide separate male and female or unisex facilities, and publish guidance to explain the difference, protecting the dignity, privacy and safety of all.”

She also wrote in the Telegraph: “My job is increasingly spent legislating for common sense and stopping those intent on causing harm.

“Women should have exclusive access to public toilet facilities reserved specifically for them. Men should have the same. Female loos should have cubicles, while male ones can have urinals.

“Women should have exclusive access to public toilet facilities reserved specifically for them” – Kemi Badenoch

“Transgender individuals should have privacy. The signage on the door should clearly indicate what to expect.”

Gender neutral toilets often act as vital spaces for trans and non-binary people, helping to protect dignity.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Faith & Communities, Baroness Scott, added: “It is extremely important women can feel comfortable when using public facilities, so we are taking action to restore dignity and privacy at the centre of all future provision.

“These proposals will mean separate toilets for men and women, as well as self-contained toilets for those that need them, become a requirement for every new building across England.”

In a recent YouGov poll, 47% of women surveyed believe public spaces should offer separate toilets for men and women.

A different 47% of women polled expressed support for having gender-neutral toilets. This would be in addition to separate toilets for men and women.

Earlier this year, the UK’s equalities watchdog, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), was strongly criticised after issuing new guidance relating to trans people.

Back in April, the EHRC suggested redefining ‘sex’ as ‘biological sex’. This would exclude trans people from single-sex spaces, support groups, and more.

Trans charity Mermaids, said it was “extremely distressing” to see the EHRC “seeking to strip trans people’s rights.”