UK government apologises to 20 gay Army veterans, including Linda Garnham, over past dismissals

The UK government has issued formal letters of apology to 20 British Army veterans, including Linda Garnham, who were dismissed because of their sexuality.

Garnham was just 17 years old when she joined the Army and planned to serve 21 years, until she was dismissed after five years when it was discovered she was gay.

According to BBC News, this summer, she joined 19 other veterans at the National Arboretum Memorial in England for a ceremony, returning military items taken off members of the LGBTQ+ community at the time of their discharge.

Each received back their beret and cap badge, as well as a letter of apology.

Garnham was also presented with the Etherton Veterans Ribbon, introduced to honour those affected by the ban on openly gay service members, lifted in 2000.

Reflecting on the moment, she told the publication: “It gives some comfort receiving these things back, and the very bad treatment we received being acknowledged as wrong.”

She spoke on being removed from the Army because of her sexuality: “Having this recognition of my five-year service means a lot to me because when you were kicked out you were just left at the train station to come home and you just felt so distraught and what were you going to tell everybody at home… I felt like a failure.”

The return of lost uniforms and service recognition was one of the recommendations of a government-commissioned review into the treatment of LGBTQ+ military personnel in 2023.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said the government “deeply regretted the treatment of LGBT serving personnel between 1967 and 2000.”

For Garnham, the recognition brings a sense of belonging long denied: “I now feel part of the Women’s Royal Army Corps (WRAC) Veterans family.”

The UK government also launched the LGBT Financial Recognition Scheme in December 2024 to provide financial redress to those affected by unequal treatment in pay.