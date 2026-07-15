Trump administration scraps Joe Biden’s LGBTQ+ foster youth protections

Donald Trump’s administration has officially ended Joe Biden’s LGBTQ+ foster youth protections, removing safeguards and increasing risks for LGBTQ+ youth in group homes.

The rules, introduced in April 2024, initially sought to identify foster placements able to support LGBTQ+ young people, provide training for agencies and carers, and ensure LGBTQ+ children had access to appropriate services.

Though they never fully took effect after a federal judge under Trump’s leadership blocked the policy, it has now been officially barred by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Democrats oppose the Trump administration’s decision

In response, US representatives Angie Craig, Danny K. Davis, Gwen Moore, Lateefah Simon and Judy Chu have delivered a letter signed by 23 House Democrats opposing the HHS’s decision.

Democrats are calling for an appropriate alternative, drawing on statistics that show LGBTQ+ youth are overrepresented in foster care and face greater risks of harm.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, 30 per cent of youth in foster care identify as LGBTQ+, making up a significant percentage of children looking for homes who identify as part of the community.

Concerning LGBTQ+ US foster care statistics

They found that 78 per cent of LGBTQ+ youth were removed from or ran away from their foster placements as a result of discrimination against their identities, and 100 per cent reported verbal harassment in group homes.

Rep. Angie Craig said in a news release: “This move is the Trump administration’s latest attack on the LGBTQ+ community.”

“Every child deserves a loving, supportive and safe home. The decision to rescind the designated placement rule with no clear alternative puts already-vulnerable LGBTQ+ youth at risk of further harm. HHS needs to propose an alternative rule immediately.”

“It’s cruel, indefensible, and we are fighting back” – Rep. Judy Chu calling for action

Rep. Judy Chu added: “This harmful decision puts the most vulnerable youth in our society at even greater risk, all in service to Republicans’ extremist, anti-LGBTQ+ agenda. It’s cruel, indefensible, and we are fighting back.”

Speaking from experience, Rep. Lateefah Simon said: “As someone who started my career working with young women, non-binary, and trans youth who were impacted by the juvenile justice and foster care systems, I believe strongly that all foster youth, including LGBTQ+ foster children, deserve the chance to be placed where they will be safe, affirmed, and supported.”