TransActual 2025 study shows concerning percentage of transphobia in UK

TransActual has released its 2025 data, revealing that 97 per cent of trans people in the UK experienced some form of discrimination last year.

The UK-based trans rights organisation is calling for urgent action after uncovering widespread discrimination in healthcare, transphobia in public and at home, and significant barriers to obtaining ID and legal gender recognition.

Based on responses from more than 4,000 people, 97 per cent (3,907) of respondents reported experiencing transphobia, with 84 per cent having experienced at least one form of transphobia in the past year.

Trans people who are also part of other marginalised groups experienced higher rates of discrimination

Trans people who are also part of other marginalised groups – including intersex and disabled people, People of Colour, and transfeminine non-binary people – were more likely to experience transphobia across most or all contexts.

Respondents reported experiencing transphobia predominantly online (82 per cent). Meanwhile, 99 per cent stated that transphobia in the media affected their mental health or gender dysphoria.

Other commonly reported sources included family members (80 per cent), strangers in the street (71 per cent) and public transport (52 per cent).

The data suggests that the government and public institutions are failing to adequately protect trans rights, highlighting the need for urgent change.

The study outlines key recommendations to the UK government, including reducing barriers to updating ID and obtaining legal gender recognition; tackling anti-trans hatred by defining transphobia, regulating the press and social media, and improving support for victims.

Of those who responded, 97 per cent said they had experienced discrimination from a GP and/or other healthcare provider. TransActual has called on the UK Government to improve professional training and simplify access to gender-affirming care.