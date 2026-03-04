Trans-led International Women’s Day organisers release final tickets ahead of March event

Ahead of International Women’s Day on 8 March, the Inner City Legal Centre (ICLC) is spearheading a trans-inclusive event titled, International Women’s Day: For and by Trans Women.

Taking place on 7 March, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on workshops designed to build confidence, skills and community.

With the location set to be announced on Friday, 6 February, 24 hours ahead of the event, organisers have outlined what trans women and their allies can expect.

What will International Women’s Day: For and by Trans Women include?

Workshops will include an intro to vocal coaching with Jasmine Vine, Confidence and Embodiment with Skye Paez, and Protest as a Mechanism to Secure Justice with Tashinga Emmanuel.

The event will also feature powerful presentations from leaders in the trans community, including Trans Women and the Fight for Justice, where women at the forefront of trans rights in Australia share their experiences navigating the legal system.

Additionally, Trans Rights Now! will see Jackie Turner from the Trans Justice Project discuss trans rights and the future of trans liberation, concluding with a closing address by a Sistergirl from Kamilaroi Country.

International Women’s Day: For and by Trans Women will include educational resources for attendees

Participants can also access practical legal education on issues affecting trans people, including: So…Your Boss Sucks?, Being You: Changing ID, and Takedowns.

Tickets to the event are capped today (4 March), with only 200 spaces available, online attendance is an option for those who cannot join in person.

Tickets are available via Inner City Legal Centre on the official humanitix website.