Trans rights protests to take place across the UK

Protests are due to take place this weekend over the UK Government’s blocking of gender recognition reform.

It follows the UK government’s decision to block Scotland’s gender reform bill, which was passed in December.

The bill would have made it easier for trans people to obtain a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) in Scotland. The UK government, led by Rishi Sunak, expressed concerns over the impact this would have on UK-wide equalities legislation.

Posts have gone up on Reddit notifying people of a protest taking place outside Downing Street on Saturday 21 January. A post on Instagram reads: “Trans rights protest. Fight section 35.” It states the start time as being 1pm.

Section 35 of the Scotland Act is what the UK government used to stop the gender reform bill becoming law.

The post also advises people to, “Dress warm and comfortable, wear a mask, bring water and snacks, and prepare for a protest.”

Trans rights protest taking place in London (Image: Reddit)

Similar events to the one being planned in London on Saturday are also taking place in Leeds and Aberdeen. Both are due to start at 1pm on Saturday.

On Wednesday (18 January) a protest took place outside Downing Street, organised by London Trans Pride. The group clarified on its Instagram that it is not behind Saturday’s protest, but that “it has our full support.”

Speaking to Attitude at Wednesday’s protest, writer and advocate Kenny Ethan Jones shared what LGBTQ people could do to stand with the trans community.

“Showing up like today for the protest that we have here,” Jones said. “Listening to trans people, understanding what our needs and wants are, and using your current skill set to help us.”

The Gender Recognition Reform Scotland bill removes the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria to obtain a GRC. The age at which people can apply for a GRC is also being lowered from 18 to 16.