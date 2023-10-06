Trans activist announces day of action to fight back against Rishi Sunak’s ‘heartbreaking’ comments

Activist Jaxon Feeley has been overwhelmed with support after announcing a day of action to fight back against comments made by the UK Government on trans people.

Jaxon, who is a trans man, announced the action on Thursday (5 October). He and others will be at the gates of No 10 Downing Street at 3pm Wednesday, 11 October, at 3pm.

A number of famous faces such as Lottie Moss, Married At First Sight UK’s Ella Morgan and Tom Reid Wilson have pledged their support already.

The activist received a “heartbreaking” amount of messages in response to a clip posted where Jaxon addressed comments made by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“[The Government] has placed both the rights and the safety of trans people at massive risk” – Jaxon Feeley

In his closing speech at the Conservative Party conference, Mr Sunak said: “We shouldn’t get bullied into believing people can be any sex they want to be. They can’t.”

“A man, is a man, and a woman, is a woman, that is just common sense,” he added, to yet more noise from Tories in attendance.

Jaxon followed-up by saying he’s heard from multiple people who are “scared for their rights, their healthcare and safety,” before announcing the action he planned to take.

“Everything I do, I do because there is someone on the other side of this camera who still believes it is better if they take their own life rather than live authentically as themselves.

“Rishi Sunak and all those members of the Conservative Party who were clapping along in support of this statement yesterday have placed both the rights and the safety of trans people at massive risk,” he began.

He then accused Sunak of “breaking the country’s equalities act” and “inciting more hate towards the trans community” with his dangerous remarks.

“I set out on this journey, because for [my parents], it was a dead daughter or a living son”

“I believe it is my duty to speak up for all of those that can’t,” he went on “For all of those young people who are struggling to see a future at the minute.”

Addressing allies of the trans community, he made it clear that “we need you now more than ever before.”

Jaxon then stated: “I am planning a day of action on Wednesday, 11 October at 3pm. I will be at the gates of No 10 in London to speak up for all of those that can’t and to fight against what is an ignorant, inhumane and uneducated perspective of the lives of so many.

Jaxon Feeley is an advocate for the transgender community (Image: Vicky Dubois)

“Please, if you are able to come and join me, stand together and fight back, now if the time to step up and be counted.”

He shared with Attitude why he’s decided to take action, detailing how worried his parents were after seeing the video of Mr Sunak at conference.

“To even just see the upset and fear in my mom’s eyes really struck a chord with me. My dad then went on to say, ‘Jax, you are part of this revolution,’ and I realised in that moment that he was absolutely right.

“I set out on this journey, because for them, it was a dead daughter or a living son. For many families, that choice was taken away because of the hatred and abuse trans people face.

“I believe it is my duty to speak up for all of those that can’t”

Jaxon, who served in the Royal Air Force and transitioned whilst still a serving prison officer in 2021, went on to dub the remarks made buy the likes of the Prime Minister as “lazy and ignorant”.

“He has no knowledge of the impact it will cause. I’m doing this because I want every politician to wake up and realise that this could happen to any one of them at any time with somebody they love.

“I want to know what is their view when the child gives them that ultimatum, dead or alive? Would they still be sat there clapping in support of this uneducated and dangerous conversation?” he probed.

Jaxon said the whole situation has made him feel “physically sick”, going on to warn: “There are two types of people that will take two opposite points from this statement.

“The first person will hear that it is okay to hate and be against trans people, encouraging more danger, abuse and violence. The second person will hear that there is no place for you in this world, ‘You are not worthy, you are not loved’.

“Unfortunately, both of these points will lead to people losing their life, all because Rishi Sunak does not understand the consequence of his words.

“On Wednesday, I will bring people together, show them that they are seen heard and loved and prove to every single one of them that there is always hope and strength to face another day.”

Jaxon will be outside the gates of No 10 Downing Street on Wednesday, 11 October at 3pm.