MAFS UK’s first trans bride Ella Morgan teases ‘incredible’ moment that will ‘change stereotypes’

Married At First Sight UK contestant Ella Morgan has alluded a huge moment coming up on the E4 show that will “change stereotypes” of transgender people.

The reality TV series sees singletons matched up with the hope of finding their dream partner. They only meet for the first time at the end of the aisle.

This year, the show will feature Ella as its first transgender bride, who sat down with Attitude ahead of the launch next week.

She teased something “incredible” that is set to happens on-screen that she hopes will help break down some stereotypes of trans people for viewers.

“It’s going to do wonders and I just hope that people are proud of me” – Ella Morgan

“The fact that I’m doing this and representing everyone, and I know I’m alluding to it, but what happens on the show is incredible.

“It’s going to do wonders. I just hope that people are proud of me and that I change the stereotype that I have to get with certain types of people.

This year’s brides and grooms (Image: Channel 4)

The MAFS UK contestant went on: “Just to be with someone and to be accepted. It’s gonna be incredible. I cannot wait!”

Elsewhere, Ella also explained why she chose to wait before she told her new husband about her transgender identity.

“Initially, I didn’t say this at the first dinner party. I did reveal to everyone, the whole group, the first time I met the brides and grooms all together.

“All of the other girls have been really supportive”

“I met the girls at the hen do, and I decided not to say anything out of respect for my husband, I wanted to tell him first. I didn’t want to tell a whole group of girls before I told my husband,” she added.

Ella prepared a speech for the fellow brides and grooms which she labelled “one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my life.”

She added: “I find that bizarre. I feel like I came out as a gay male, but I didn’t want to, I was forced to by certain people in my life.

“I knew that I wasn’t a gay man, I knew I was a transgender female.”

The contestant has been thoroughly supported throughout by her fellow brides, particularly Rosaline, who she says has been “incredible”.

She went on: “I’m aware that there’s been a lot of negative things [in the press and online], and I’m just like, ‘Wow, why is it a story in 2023? Why is me being the first trans person on MAFS UK a big deal? To me, it shouldn’t be.

“Ros is incredible. Her family have always said to her, this is someone gay, this is someone trans, this is what it means. She has talked so openly about the queer community as someone who’s a straight cisgender woman. She knows so much.

“And all of the other girls have been really supportive for people that aren’t from that community,” and added how she was able to educate the grooms in the process too.

Ella concluded: “The men are very much alpha males. The fact is that they can all say to me now, ‘We love you, and you’re amazing. We accept you’.”

Married At First Sight UK returns to E4 on Monday, 18 September