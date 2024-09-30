Tottenham chastises homophobic chant after win against Manchester United: ‘This is simply unacceptable’

Tottenham Hotspur have chastised supporters for an “abhorrent” homophobic chant after the club’s win against Manchester United on Sunday (29 September).

Spurs were playing against United in an away game at Old Trafford where they won 3-0. Following the match, however, homophobic chanting was heard, with The Independent reporting that it was thought to be aimed at United midfielder Mason Mount.

“The Club is aware of abhorrent homophobic chanting from sections of our away support at Old Trafford today,” Spurs said in a statement.

“Discrimination of any kind has no place at our Club” – Tottenham Hotspur

They added: “This is simply unacceptable, hugely offensive and no way to show support for the team.

“The Club will be working closely with the Police and stewards to identify anyone instigating or joining in with the chanting – we shall take the strongest possible action in accordance with our Sanctions and Banning Policy.”

The club said that those in attendance who had any information about the incident could report anything seen or heard in confidence to supporterservices@tottenhamhotspur.com.

“We shall be continuing our work with our LGBTQ+ supporters’ association, Proud Lilywhites, to ensure a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans on matchdays,” Spurs said.

“We are justly proud of our superb and loyal support, home and away. However, we all have a responsibility to act as ambassadors of Tottenham Hotspur and discrimination of any kind has no place at our Club.”

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Proud Lilywhites, said: “We’re all Spurs fans just like you. When you sing these songs you’re telling us we don’t belong; and we do—as much as you do.”

We’re all Spurs fans just like you. When you sing these songs you’re telling us we don’t belong; and we do—as much as you do#COYS https://t.co/R87yGvcB4k — Proud Lilywhites (@SpursLGBT) September 29, 2024

The statement comes after Spurs fan, Nigel Carrington, was more than £400 and convicted of a hate crime after engaging in homophobic chanting during a match with Chelsea in 2022.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers became the first football team to be fined by the Football Association after fans partook in homophobic abuse last year. Luton was also fined for homophobic chants against Brighton.