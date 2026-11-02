Thomas Bradley makes history as Queensland’s first publicly gay governor

Thomas Bradley was sworn in as Queensland’s first publicly gay governor over the weekend, making LGBTQ+ history in the Australian state.

The ceremony took place at Parliament House on 1 November, following the announcement of his appointment in August and approval from King Charles III.

He was joined by his husband, Dr Matthew Yoong, and met representatives from across Queensland’s political, judicial and civic communities on his first day in office.

Premier David Crisafulli welcomed Thomas Bradley

Premier David Crisafulli welcomed Bradley as Queensland’s 28th governor and paid tribute to the outgoing Governor, Dr Jeannette Young AC PSM.

“His Excellency has dedicated his life to service in the courts, service in the community, and his new role is the next step in a lifetime of service for this great State,” Crisafulli said.

“As a proud Queenslander with strong connections to communities across the State, His Excellency understands the unique challenges and what is needed to bring us together in times of hardship.

“On behalf of the people of Queensland, I congratulate His Excellency and wish him every success as Queensland’s 28th Governor.”

In his opening address, Bradley said: “It is the time, I think, to make our home an even better place… to pursue a career, to build a business, to fall in love.”

Who is Queensland’s first openly gay governor?

Born in Cairns, Queensland, Bradley is a lawyer by profession and a former senior judge. His career began at law firm Morris Fletcher & Cross (now MinterEllison), before he became a barrister in 2000.

He was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 2013, became a Supreme Court of Queensland judge in 2018 and joined the Court of Appeal in 2025, where he served until his appointment as governor.

Adjacent to his legal career, Bradley is a passionate advocate for young LGBTQ+ Australians. In October 2019, he became the Pinnacle Foundation’s first Queensland-based ambassador, supporting the charity’s work providing educational opportunities for LGBTQ+ young people.

Crisafulli once felt that he “did not belong”

In 2021, Justice Bradley delivered the Fifth Annual Pride in Law Address. Pride in Law is Australia’s national LGBTQ+ association for legal professionals.

The organisation has contributed to legal reform, including calling for conversion therapy to be banned in Queensland, demonstrating support for the trans community and pushing for stronger hate crime protections.

In his address, Bradley discussed how he had once felt that he “did not belong” in the legal profession because of his sexuality. He welcomed the fact that society had since moved away from questioning someone’s suitability for a role based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.