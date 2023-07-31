A new survey has revealed that LGBTQ+ is now the most commonly used acronym among the UK’s queer community.

The research was conducted with 969 LGBTQ+ people in May and June this year by YouGov.

It asked respondents what term they would typically use to describe themselves.

The survey found that 29% of respondents use the LGBTQ+ acronym, representing lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer/questioning. It said 41% of 16-24 year-olds favoured it.

The next most popular term is the simpler LGBT acronym, used by 21%, particularly among those aged 65+ (32%). YouGov says that this is also the most popular term used by UK media outlets.

Additionally, 13% use LGBTQ, while 11% prefer the more inclusive LGBTQIA+, encompassing intersex and asexual/aromantic identities. Only 3% continue to use the original LGB acronym from the 1980s.

It was also found that 6% of respondents either reject queer acronyms or find them inapplicable to them.

Usage evolving over time

The survey revealed a host of interesting data around LGBTQ+ acronym preferences (Image: YouGov)

The findings suggest that acronym use evolves over time, with younger queer individuals embracing more inclusive terms like LGBTQ+. Meanwhile, older generations appear to be sticking to simpler acronyms from their own coming-out eras.

Outside of this all-encompassing acronym, Stonewall has published a comprehensive list of terms to describe practically every facet of the community. These range from “Abro” – people who have a fluid sexual and/or romantic orientation which changes over time – to ‘grey’, ‘an umbrella term which describes people who experience attraction occasionally, rarely, or only under certain conditions.’