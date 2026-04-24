Kezia Dugdale apologises for JK Rowling praise and insists Stonewall backs trans rights

Incoming Stonewall chair Kezia Dugdale has apologised for praising JK Rowling, insisting support for trans people remains non-negotiable.

In a statement, Dugdale said that in her first interview since being appointed to lead the charity, she should have been “absolutely unequivocal” that she would never condone behaviour which harms members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“That is a red line for me and should be for all of us,” she said. “I understand the interview has caused worry, anger and upset and I am truly sorry about that.”

“I had the pleasure of meeting her before. [She is] an inspiration to so many women across the country” – Kezia Dugdale on JK Rowling

The controversy came after Dugdale was asked about Rowling during an interview with the Guardian following news of her appointment.

When asked whether she understood why many trans people felt Rowling’s stance had become cruel and dehumanising, she replied: “I understand that and I’ve also heard JK Rowling and other people who hold a different position on these issues to me describe with a similar rawness how they’ve experienced being opposed for their views. And I just think, the days of these culture wars, about sitting in polar extremes from each other, should be behind us now.”

She added, “I had the pleasure of meeting her before. I think her story and how she came to be this prolific, incredible children’s writer, as a single mum writing in a café, is phenomenal and an inspiration to so many women across the country.”

Now, Dugdale has moved to reassure Stonewall supporters that trans equality will remain central to the organisation’s mission when she officially begins her term in September.

“My feminism is and has always been trans inclusive” – Dugdale in her statement

“In a world that is increasingly polarised and in which trans people have been under continuous attack for the last decade or more, I was excited to be appointed Chair of Stonewall,” she said.

“I applied for the role because Stonewall works for the whole LGBTQ+ community. I would not have applied or have wanted to lead a charity that was not inclusive of the whole community because my feminism is and has always been trans inclusive.”

Dugdale also pointed to her political record as a former member of the Scottish Parliament, saying she had campaigned for self-ID reforms and worked alongside LGBTQ+ charities in Scotland.

“Our commitment to trans equality is unwavering” – current Stonewall chair Ayla Holdom

“I have repeatedly put on record over many years the importance of protecting trans rights,” she added.

Current Stonewall chair Ayla Holdom also released a statement backing her successor.

“Our commitment to trans equality is unwavering,” Holdom said. “As a trans woman I will be handing over the baton to Kezia confident in her steadfast commitment to trans and non-binary people.”

Holdom added that Stonewall’s purpose remains pursuing “the rights, freedoms and dignity of the entire LGBTQ+ community”.