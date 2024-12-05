LPGA bans players not assigned female at birth or transitioned before puberty

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) has confirmed it will ban any players who were not assigned female at birth or did not transition before going through male puberty.

The new policy, posted on its website, will prevent anyone who does not meet the above criteria from competing in LPGA tournaments or the eight USGA championships for females, coming into effect in 2025.

The LPGA has said its decision has come after more than a year of study involving medicine, science, sport physiology and gender policy law. The organisation say the policy “was developed with input from a broad array of stakeholders and prioritizes the competitive integrity of women’s professional tournaments and elite amateur competitions.”

“This working group has advised that the effects of male puberty confer competitive advantages in golf performance compared to players who have not undergone male puberty,” its statement went on to say.

Consequently, this update in policy will render trans player Hailey Davidson ineligible to compete going forward. The rising golf star drew much attention to herself after she won a Florida mini-tour called NXXT Golf earlier this year until until the circuit announced in March that players had to be assigned female at birth.

She missed qualifying for the US Women’s Open this year by just one shot and came up short in LPGA Q-school. The 32-year-old player began hormone treatments in 2015 while in her early 20s, before undergoing gender-affirming surgery in 2021, which was a requirement under the LPGA’s previous gender policy.

“All the silence and people wanting to stay ‘neutral’ thanks for absolutely nothing. This happened because of all your silence” – Hailey Davidson

Speaking of the new policy, Davidson lamented on an Instagram Stories post. “Can’t say I didn’t see this coming,” she wrote. “Banned from the Epson and the LPGA. All the silence and people wanting to stay ‘neutral’ thanks for absolutely nothing. This happened because of all your silence.”

In the LPGA release, commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said: “Our policy is reflective of an extensive, science-based and inclusive approach. The policy represents our continued commitment to ensuring that all feel welcome within our organization, while preserving the fairness and competitive equity of our elite competitions.”