Spanish footballer Alberto Lejaragga comes out as gay by kissing boyfriend after match

Spanish professional footballer Alberto Lejaragga has come out publicly as gay by planting a celebratory kiss on his boyfriend’s lips after a successful match.

The Marbella Football Club player also celebrated his team’s promotion this week by sharing social media pictures of himself embracing family and friends.

In one picture, Alberto’s partner was seen wearing a football shirt with his name on.

The 28-year-old’s team will now move to Spain’s fourth-tier Segunda RFEF division.

“This time it was our turn to experience the beauty of this” – Alberto Lejaragga

While sharing the pictures on Twitter earlier this week, the goalkeeper said: “Many thanks for always being at my side, in the good moments and in the not so good moments.

Muchas gracias por estar siempre a mi lado, en las buenas y en las no tan buenas! Esta vez nos tocó vivir lo bonito de esto! GRACIAS ❤️ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gwsvZQztDW — Alberto Lejárraga (@alberto_leja) April 25, 2023

“This time it was our turn to experience the beauty of this. THANK YOU.”

The sportsman’s pinned tweet has received 17.5k likes and counting, and reached 1.4 million people.

Professional footballer Alberto Lejaragga is a goalkeeper for Marbella Football Club (Image: Marbella-fc.com)

One of Alberto’s followers responded: “Thank you, for being brave and not hiding and being free!!! THANK YOU.”

Another added: “Loving is free and celebrating something so important to you with whoever is by your side too. Congratulations and we hope that little by little [other players] follow your example.”

Said a third: “Congratulations on being authentically you, especially within the sports world!”

Other professional footballers to come out in recent years include Adelaide United Football Club player and former Attitude cover star Josh Cavallo, and recent Attitude interviewee and Bonnyrigg Rose Football Club player Zander Murray.

Attitude has approached Marbella Football Club for comment.