Southampton Pride to host UK Pride 2027 after ‘extraordinary’ 10-year rise

Southampton has announced that the seaside city will host UK Pride 2027 in association with the UK Pride Organisers Network.

One of the UK’s largest LGBTQ+ celebrations will take place in Southampton from 28 to 29 August 2027, following Portsmouth’s hosting in 2025.

Southampton Pride said in a statement: “In 2027, the eyes of the entire UK Pride movement will turn to Southampton as our city hosts a national celebration of visibility, protest, joy and community on a scale we have never seen before.”

“[Southampton Pride] Has grown into something extraordinary” – Southampton Pride celebrating their 10 year anniversary

“What started as a local celebration powered by passionate volunteers, big dreams and a whole lot of glitter has grown into something extraordinary,” they continued.

“Now, together, we take the next step, bringing communities from all across the country to the south coast for a Pride that belongs to all of us,” concluded Southampton Pride.

2026 marks a monumental year for Southampton Pride, coinciding with its 10th anniversary in August, gathering to one of the region’s largest cultural celebrations.

“Being chosen to host UK Pride 2027 is an incredible honour” – Jay Edwards-Bannon, Southampton Pride Trust

In 2025, the event attracted 25,000 attendees across the weekend, generating an estimated £2 million contribution to the local economy.

Jay Edwards-Bannon, marketing and content manager for Southampton Pride Trust, said in a statement: “Being chosen to host UK Pride 2027 is an incredible honour for Southampton and for everyone who has helped build Pride here over the past decade.”

“These figures show what our community can achieve together, and hosting UK Pride allows us to amplify that impact nationally at a time when visibility, solidarity and celebration remain more important than ever,” he continued.