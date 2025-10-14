Crumbl Cookies co-founder Sawyer Hemsley shares workout and mental health tips in motivational post

Crumbl Cookies co-founder Sawyer Hemsley has shared his workout and mental health tips in a motivational Instagram post.

Hemsley posted two shirtless selfies alongside a piece of paper reading, “Nobody is too busy… it’s just a matter of priorities.” He also shared screenshots of his workout notes, Katy Perry’s This Is How We Do playing on his Spotify, and a healthy plate of burger patties with guacamole, broccoli and cheese.

In the caption, he wrote: “No one is ever too busy… it’s all about how you manage your time and what you choose to prioritise. The truth is, there’s always enough time to chase what matters most. You just have to start. Take one step, then another, and keep showing up. Because when you stay consistent and keep putting in the work, the results always find their way to you.

Sawyer Hemsley came out as gay in August

“PS: reminder that you can still eat your favorite desserts/foods and live a healthy lifestyle! ;).”

Hemsley came out as gay in August in an emotional Instagram post, where he admitted it had taken him a long time to come to terms with his sexuality and that he was finally ready to “respond to the rumours”.

He has since shared a new relationship update while spending time with his boyfriend, Antonio Bruno, on a picnic along Utah’s Alpine Loop.

The businessman and estate agent went Instagram official last month, posting a candid video of his partner. He captioned the post: “The best part of my summer.”

“Couldn’t have asked for a better day” – Hemsley on his autumnal Utah date with boyfriend Antonio Bruno

Over this past weekend, Hemsley and Bruno were seen enjoying the autumn scenery during a relaxed scenic outing on Instagram, captioned: “Yesterday was the perfect fall date with my boy.”

“We took the Bronco up Utah’s beautiful Alpine Loop to catch the changing leaves, packed a picnic with sourdough sandwiches, chili, and Topo Chico, and listened to a little Posty along the way. Couldn’t have asked for a better day,” he wrote.

“There’s just something about fall in Utah that brings new energy, fresh air, and all the cozy vibes.”

This marks a new chapter in their relationship. So far, the pair have spent a romantic summer together, meeting family and celebrating the real estate agent’s 30th birthday.

The Beverly Hills–based property professional also recently soft-launched his cookie-business-owner boyfriend in a carousel of images posted to his Instagram earlier this summer.