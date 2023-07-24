S Club to release first song in 20 years as tribute to late member Paul Cattermole

British pop group S Club are set to release their first new music in 20 years: a single dedicated to late member Paul Cattermole entitled ‘These Are The Days’.

The song will be released on Wednesday 26 July and be accompanied by a “moving film story that ends with S Club revealed as the five piece pop act that they are today,” the band’s management said in a release.

Cattermole passed away in April this year at his home in Dorset due to heart failure, just weeks after the group announced a reunion tour.

Originally a seven-piece, the group had planned to tour together following the announcement in Febuary. Following Cattermole’s death in April, original member Hannah Spearritt pulled out of the tour.

Member Rachel Stevens also cancelled her peformances at this year’s Mighty Hoopla in June in light of Cattermole’s death.

The group’s last single release was 2003’s double A-side ‘Say Goodbye/Love Ain’t Gonna Wait for You’.

UK tour coming in October

S Club will kick off The Good Times tour on 12 October at Manchester’s AO Arena. It will see 15 UK dates, culminating in a final show on 29 October at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena. The group named the tour in tribute to an S Club song on which Cattermole sang the lead vocals.

The group originally formed in 1998 and enjoyed huge success. Achievements include four UK number one singles, a number one album, and over 10 million albums sold worldwide.



Their pop hits, including ‘Reach’, ‘Don’t Stop Movin” and ‘Never Had a Dream Come True’ earned them a dedicated fanbase in the late 90s and early 2000s.

After disbanding in 2003, members Jo O’Meara, Tina Barrett and Bradley McIntosh attempted various reunions over the years. But this marks the first time the majority of the original group will perform together in 20 years.