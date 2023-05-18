Rachel Stevens pulls out of Mighty Hoopla after death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole 

S Club singer Rachel Stevens will no longer appear at this year’s Mighty Hoopla festival in Brockwell Park.

The ‘Sweet Dreams My LA Ex’ singer was due to perform across both dates on 3 June and 4 June.

However, after the recent death of S Club bandmate Paul Cattermole, she has decided to withdraw.

Cattermole, 46, was found unresponsive at his home in Dorset last month. It has since been confirmed he died of natural causes.

Mighty Hoopla’s twitter account tweeted today (18 May): “After the recent tragic passing of S Club’s Paul Cattermole, it is with deep sadness that Rachel Stevens has had to withdraw from performing at this year’s Mighty Hoopla.

“We support Rachel and send our love to the entire S Club family, and hope to welcome Rachel back another year.”

Her replacement will be announced in the coming days.

It comes after fellow band mate Hannah Spearitt, who previously dated Cattermole, pulled out of S Club’s upcoming arena tour this year.

The group announced their reunion this year to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

However, Spearitt will no longer join the remaining five members: Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara and Stevens.

They addressed the line-up change in an emotional Instagram post.

“You’ve probably noticed that there are only five of us here today. Although Hannah will always be part of S Club 7, she won’t be joining us on this tour. We wish her all the best for the future,” Lee said.

“However, the five of us are really excited and geared up to crack on. It’s gonna be our tribute to Paul, so we are actually renaming the tour ‘The Good Times Tour’, which is the song that Paul was going to sing.”