Rosie Jones and Lee Peart targeted in ‘ableist and homophobic’ train attack as wine bottle is thrown at them

Comedians Rosie Jones and Lee Peart were caught in an “ableist and homophobic” incident on a train on Sunday (5 October), during which a plastic wine bottle was thrown at them.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe performer, who is a lesbian and has cerebral palsy, was travelling home from a gig when a group of people “shouted slurs” and mocked the voices of both her and her friend, who is also gay.

In a video posted to Peart’s Instagram story, the pair described the attack, showing red wine splattered across the train wall.

“Three people mocked both of our voices and threw wine at us” – Rosie Jones on being attacked on the train

“You know what that was from?” Peart said. “Being attacked by ableist and homophobic arseholes.”

Pointing the camera towards the Attitude Comedy Award-winner, she added: “Three people mocked both of our voices and threw wine at us. What a fucking waste.”

According to the Independent, The British Transport Police confirmed they were called to East Croydon railway station at around 10:30pm on 5 October after reports of a group abusing and assaulting passengers on a train from Brighton to London Victoria.

On Monday, Jones posted a message to social media celebrating World Cerebral Palsy Day, only for it to be overshadowed by the incident the night before.

She wrote in an Instagram post: “Today was going to be about me celebrating all that is good and brilliant about having CP.”

She continued: “But on the train home from our gig last night, me and my good pal Lee were victims of ableism and homophobia. They mocked our voices, shouted slurs at us, and even threw a wine bottle (plastic, thankfully).”

“Unfortunately, the worms of this world use my disability to try and make me feel like a victim” – Jones on Cerebral Palsy

The 35-year-old comedian and writer has become a national success, appearing as a guest on The Last Leg, 8 Out of 10 Cats, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, QI and Would I Lie to You?

She continued in her statement: “It was a stark reminder that my CP makes me stand out, and is often used as a weapon against me. Unfortunately, the worms of this world use my disability to try and make me feel like a victim. I am not.”

Jones said she wants to use the attack to raise awareness about ableism. She ended her announcement on a positive note: “I am PROUD to have cerebral palsy, and setting up The Rosie Jones Foundation is my greatest achievement to date (apart from getting to level 10,716 on Candy Crush).”

Fans gave their support for the comedians

Both comedians have received widespread support online following the incident, with followers condemning the attack and praising them for speaking out – including messages from Harriet Rose and Charlie Greggs.