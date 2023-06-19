Rishi Sunak caught mocking trans women in leaked video 

A secretly-recorded video Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appearing to make fun of trans women has leaked online.

The footage shows Mr Sunak’s speech at a recent gathering of the 1922 Committee, which took place on 5 June.

In the clip obtained by PinkNews, he can be heard making transphobic jibes about “women having penises”.

He also mocked Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey for his support of the trans community.

Davey recently said women can “quite clearly” have penises when quizzed by LBC’s Nick Ferrari in a recent interview.

“You can probably see that he was trying to convince everybody that women clearly had penises” – Rishi Sunak

In response to Mr Davey’s comments, the PM said: “It shows his spectacular misjudgement and why he’s completely unfit to lead our country.”

“Over the same period of time, you might have noticed Ed Davey has been very busy,” Sunak continues.

The crowd can be heard laughing in the background after Mr Sunak delivered his comments.

He went on: “Like me, you can probably see that he was trying to convince everybody that women clearly had penises.

“You’ll all know that I’m a big fan of everybody studying maths to 18, but it turns out that we need to focus on biology.”

The person who shared the video with PinkNews said: “The veneer of freedom of speech publicly is one thing but to make jokes in private, it’s another thing altogether.

“You wouldn’t make jokes about other marginalised people the way he did about trans people.”

They added to the outlet: “There was laughter, there were quite a few younger attendees who looked visibly uncomfortable.”

When asked about this issue, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said in a statement: “You’ve heard the Prime Minister talk about his enormous compassion and understanding for people questioning their identity and that they should be treated with dignity and respect.

“On this specific issue, these are points he’s made in interviews publicly, with Piers Morgan, with ConservativeHome. Obviously, I can’t get into the political aspects of that, but he’s made the same broader point in interviews.”

Sunak has previously said that “100% of women do not have penises”. He also pledged to support plans to re-write the Equality Act.

This would look to bar trans women from single-sex spaces, as well as changing the definition of sex to exclude transgender people.