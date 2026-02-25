Thibaut Courtois says homophobia is ‘equally serious’ as racism after Gianluca Prestianni suspension

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has condemned homophobia in football after Argentine footballer Gianluca Prestianni was suspended amid an investigation into an alleged racist slur last week (17 February).

Gianluca was accused of directing a racist slur at Vinicius Jr during Real Madrid’s 1–0 playoff first-leg win in Lisbon. Prestianni denied calling Vinicius a “monkey”, saying he was misheard.

According to reports, Aurélien Tchouaméni, defensive midfielder for Real Madrid said the Argentine player told him he directed a homophobic comment instead.

“I think it’s deplorable to see that in a stadium” – Thibaut Courtois on homophobia at the Real Madrid and Benfica match

Speaking at a press conference on 24 February, Courtois said homophobic slurs should be treated with the same level of severity as racism.

The Belgian professional footballer said: “It’s just as serious because they are homophobic insults… I’ve also seen the images from the Benfica stand during the match and I think it’s deplorable to see that in a stadium.”

He continued: “You may like a player more or less, but making those gestures is shameful… I haven’t seen if they’ve said anything about going after their fans who made those monkey gestures.”

“I think that racism, homophobia – all of these things – we simply cannot accept them” – Courtois says homophobia and racism are equally as serious

“But with everything that has happened, there are many things that haven’t been done well. I think that racism, homophobia – all of these things – we simply cannot accept them and the insult is equally serious,” Courtois concluded.

The Union of European Football Associations states: “Whatever its form – ageism, disability hate, homophobia, racism, sexism or xenophobia – we must all play our role in preventing, identifying and managing any form of discrimination. It has no place in football, on or off the pitch.”

The referee stopped the match for 11 minutes after Vinicius complained, and Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa praised him for raising his concerns.

“Anyone in his situation, I don’t know how I would react. He has always responded with courage, showing a huge personality and a lot of character… He is a fighter.”